Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day. In response to the string of lung-related illnesses and deaths associated with vaping across the country, e-cigarettes and other vaping products have been added to the list.

During National Drug Take Back Day, anyone can drop off unwanted and expired prescription pills at police departments and other designated locations in their area. It's an effort by law enforcement to keep prescription pills out of the wrong hands.

"I think there was a need for a place to come where police could dispose of these items properly," said Sergeant Detective Mark Tupper with the Ottawa Hills police department.

The push to ban vaping comes following recent warnings from the CDC about severe lung illnesses linked to vaping. State health officials in Ohio have confirmed ten cases of pulmonary illness likely due to vaping.

Nationally, the CDC is aware of more than 450 possible cases of illness after vaping, and at least five deaths. But the agency said it's too early to pinpoint a single product or substance common to all cases.

Over at Vapors in Oregon, manager Anthony Ramella said e-cigarettes have helped people to quit smoking.

"Most shops like ours are going to sell high quality products that come from a lab. There are 13-hundred deaths a day from tobacco products. So even if vaping killed 500 people a day that would still be harm reduction," said Ramella.

As the vaping controversy continues, the CDC says drug overdose deaths are on the rise. Of those deaths, 68% involved a prescription or opioid.