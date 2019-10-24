TOLEDO, Ohio — National prescription drug take back day is this coming Saturday, October 26.

The annual day gives everyone the opportunity to clean our their cabinets and get rid of any unwanted prescription drugs. It also is another push to try and fight the opioid crisis.

"The last thing we want is a kid or an adult to get introduced to opioid usage by taking their deceased grandparents pills that have been left in the house for a couple of years," said Toledo Police Chief George Kral.

For the first time, pills are not the only thing you can get rid of.

The US Drug Enforcement Administration announced they will be accepting vaping devices this year, as the growing number of concerns surrounding vaping devices increases.

People who may be unsure of what is actually in their vape pen can drop it off at a take-back location.

"Can those be dropped off? For us we certainly would take them. There's no reason why we wouldn't. But for us, it's important for us to get drugs out of the home and away from children," said Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp.

Kroger and Meijer stores in Lucas County will have drop off bins on Saturday. You can also go to any area police department for drop off.