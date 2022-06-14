Two-vehicle crash Monday night in Van Wert County

Both drivers were traveling southbound on U.S. Route 127.

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio — A two-vehicle crash that seriously injured one driver occurred Monday night on U.S. Route 127 in Van Wert County, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol press release.

Avery Delaney and James Cave were both driving southbound on U.S. Route 127 when Delaney attempted to overtake Cave nearby state Route 81. Cave attempted to turn onto state Route 81, striking and overturning Delaney's car on its side.

Delaney, from Schoolcraft, Michigan, sustained minor injuries. Cave, from Spencerville, Ohio, sustained major injuries.