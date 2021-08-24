Van transporting CCNO prisoners involved in injury crash in Providence Township

The van collided with a vehicle at the intersection of South River Road and SR-295/Grand Rapids Road. A 10-year-old, 2 CCNO employees and 3 prisoners were injured.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A two-vehicle crash in Providence Township left six people with injuries Tuesday evening, including a 10-year-old and three Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio prisoners.

The crash involved a van driven by two CCNO employees with three prisoners as passengers and a Dodge Ram at 6:41 p.m., according to a release by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Ram, 57-year-old Derek Ringler of Grand Rapids, Ohio, entered the intersection of South River Road and SR-295/Grand Rapids Road from a stop sign and into the path of the CCNO van.

The van, driven by 50-year-old CCNO employee Shawn Brown, collided with the front left side of Ringler's Ram.

Ringler's 10-year-old passenger was taken by LifeFlight to Mercy St. Vincent's Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Ringler was not injured in the crash.

All occupants in the van were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

Jacob Vicic, a 26-year-old CCNO employee, was riding in the front seat of the van. The van was transporting prisoners 29-year-old Antonio Allen and 38-year-old Eric Rutledge, both of Toledo, and 24-year-old Brandon Wierman at the time of the crash.

Brown and Ringler were both wearing their seat belts.

Impairment was not a factor and the crash remains under investigation.

The bridge to Grand Rapids was closed for over an hour while the crash was cleared.