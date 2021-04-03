Vehicle slams into home in Monroe; alcohol suspected as factor in the crash

The driver of the van was uninjured. Monroe police say alcohol is suspected in the Wednesday night crash.

MONROE, Michigan — Monroe police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into an unoccupied home on Wednesday.

Around 8 p.m., police were called to the 600 block of Clark Street on a report that a van hit the house.

Police discovered that an unoccupied white Ford Econoline van had crashed into the northwest corner of the home. The impact caused significant damage and ruptured the main gas line of the unoccupied dwelling. Michigan Gas Utilities arrived and successfully contained the leak without further incident.

The driver of the vehicle was located at the scene and was uninjured. Initial findings suggest alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.