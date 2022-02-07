Value City Furniture opens new store near Spring Meadows

The second Toledo-area store is one of the company's largest at over 90,000 square feet.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Value City Furniture announced Monday the opening of a second location in the Toledo area.

The new store will be located at 1301 E. Mall Dr. in Holland near Spring Meadows. The new location takes over a former Love's Furniture store.

This location will be one of Value City Furniture's largest at 91,336 square feet.

“We are excited to open our second store in Toledo and continue providing northwestern Ohio customers with an affordable and inspiring shopping experience when furnishing their home,” said Jonathan Schottenstein, President of American Signature, Inc. “The new Toledo space will allow shoppers to see our Designer Looks furniture on display, which combines affordable prices with quality craftsmanship and on-trend styles – aligning with our vision that everyone has the right to a well-furnished life.”

Customers can browse from many varieties of customizable sofas and sectionals, power reclining furniture and more.

Hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.