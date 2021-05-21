Vaccinated staff members at Sunrise Skillet take off their masks one year after indoor dining reopened in Ohio

"I didn't think we'd see the day. I really did not," said one staff member.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Vaccinated workers at Sunrise Skillet began serving customers without wearing masks this week for the first time in more than a year.

"I didn't think we'd see the day, I really did not," said Brittany Whitenburg, a server at the Sunrise Skillet. "Before I even got out of my car, I texted and was like, 'Are we really allowed to not wear masks today?' So it felt weird. And even when I'm coming from the back I'm like, 'Oh I've got to pull up my mask. Wait no I don't.'"

The milestone comes exactly a year after Ohio restaurants were able to reopen for indoor dining.

Workers in the food industry have been challenged this past year with tasks like making sure customers obey mask rules and double-checking capacity limits during a lunch rush. On top of that, many businesses are currently short staffed.

"My mental strength was tested because there is just so much to worry about," said Sunrise Skillet owner Jennifer Hurst. "I honestly in the beginning wasn't sure if we were going to get through it. It's just hard starting back from scratch."

Hurst is one of many restaurant owners who had to get creative to stay afloat this past year, and work to hold onto loyal employees. Upon initially reopening, they had to hire a lot of new staff members, which she is thankful to have been able to keep over the past few months.

But despite starting with more than half new staff, Hurst says the pandemic helped her become a smarter business owner.

"I'm thankful we went through this because there were some necessary changes we needed," she said. "And it took me going through something like that to really examine how our business runs to know what we had to do to survive."

And while business has been good, she is mindful her diner is one of the lucky ones, not struggling to pay rent or keep employees behind the counter.