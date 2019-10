TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire crews are on scene battling a vacant house fire near Congress and Orchard Street in south Toledo.

Fire crews were first alerted about the blaze around 2:40 p.m. Friday.

TFD said even though the house is vacant, the fire appears to be suspicious.

The intersection of Congress and Orchard Streets has been currently blocked off.

The house will more than likely have to be torn down.

The incident remains under investigation.