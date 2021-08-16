Vacant house fire spreads to occupied neighboring home

One firefighter was being monitored at the scene for fatigue, but no one was hurt.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A vacant house fire spread to an occupied home in south Toledo early Monday morning.

The fire happened around 2:30 a.m. on the 1400 block of Beecham near Spencer.

Firefighters say heavy fire was coming from the back of the vacant house when they arrived at the scene, and the fire was beginning to catch a neighboring home on fire.

Crews were quick to put out the fire before it got out of control.

Those who live in the occupied home are waiting to see if they are able to go back inside.

One firefighter was being monitored at the scene for fatigue, but no one was hurt.