TOLEDO, Ohio — A vacant house fire spread to an occupied home in south Toledo Monday night.

The fire happened on the 200 block of Field Ave.

Crews say the fire started in the back of a vacant house and spread to another home with a man and a dog inside.

Both were able to get out safely.

A fire investigator was called to the scene to see what caused the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting two adults affected by the fire.