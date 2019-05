TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo fire crews battled a house fire overnight in central Toledo.

The fire happened on Marcella Court near Clinton.

Heavy fire was visible when crews arrived on scene.

They had to go into defensive mode to fight the fire because of the difficulties of getting into the house.

The house was partially boarded up and the cause of the fire is suspicious.

Building inspectors were called out to inspect the house to determine if it needs to be torn down.