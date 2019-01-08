TOLEDO, Ohio — City officials want you to see the vacant buildings around Toledo but they want you to view them in a different light.

On Tuesday, Aug. 4, the Toledo City Council will vote to implement a Better Board Up program, which would secure vacant structures in the city.

“Just because a building is vacant doesn't mean it should be demolished and I think that's a key point. You know, we're going to have vacant buildings and those vacant buildings can provide opportunities and potential,” said Dennis Kennedy, Commissioner of Code Enforcement.

Councilwoman Yvonne Harper said vandalism in the vacant buildings in an ongoing problem.

“They’re stealing the wiring, they're taking the pipes, they're even taking the toilets,” she said.

According to Kennedy, the Better Board Up program would not only keep the integrity of the property, but also preserve it for future development. He believes the initiative would deter individuals from vandalizing the buildings.

In addition to vandalism, Harper has residents worried about people starting fires in unoccupied homes.

“We have areas that are depressed, but what we want to do is bring people aware of this, but we want it to be attractive because all these houses are not going to get torn down,” Harper said.

But boarding up the vacant houses is only one part of the proposal. Kennedy said the program is hoping work with the Arts Commission to turn the boards into pieces of art. He believes this is a great way to showcase local artists’ work while creating a better aesthetic on the blighted buildings.

“It makes you stop and think and may more attention to the typical route you drive or where you might walk through a neighborhood,” said Lindsey Akens, a member of the Arts Commission.

Before painting a building, Akens said the local artists get input from residents to create a vision of the art they want to see in the neighborhood.

While finding permanent occupants for the commercial building or home is preferred,

The goal is to bring down crime and bring the community together for an art project in the meantime.

“We'll definitely do some community outreach to see what the community wants to see on these buildings, it's basically just a way to install public art,” Kennedy said.