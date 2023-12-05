Woman honors mother's memory with UV-free tanning business in Maumee

Krista Zigulis, the owner of That Glow Tho in Maumee, says watching her mom go through cancer treatment helped her find her calling in life.

MAUMEE, Ohio — After watching her mother's fight with cancer, Krista Zigulis found her life's purpose.

Zigulis opened That Glow Tho tanning and sun shop in Maumee, inspired by . She said looking and feeling your best can help you change your outlook on life.

"My mom had salivary gland cancer, then she passed away of lung cancer. My dad actually had brain cancer, bladder cancer and lung cancer," Zigulis said. "And then my husband actually just got diagnosed with cancer last year."

She said watching her mom go through cancer treatment led her to become a registered nurse, but tanning gave her the opportunity to help the cancer community in other ways.

"My mom did a program way back in the day called 'look good, feel better' where they did her makeup and they made her feel really good," Zigulis said. "And I was like 'I can do that. I can do that with spray tans.'"

Zigulis now gives a portion of her proceeds to The James Cancer Institute at Ohio State. That Glow Tho only offers UV-free Spray tans that don't sink into the top layer of your skin.

"I walked in here wanting to feel better and feel good about myself because going through cancer treatments, it is tough," customer Joyce Roe said.

Roe was told she had two to five years to live after being diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer.

Now 14 years later, she says feeling your best is a gift.

Because of people like Roe, Zigulis gives free spray tans to anyone diagnosed with cancer.

"It melted my heart because you just don't get that kind of service and that admiration for being a cancer survivor it's more of like, you want to run away from it," Roe said. "But here I really walked out of the doors feeling beautiful."

If you have cancer or are a survivor, you can get a free UV-free spray tan in Maumee at That Glow Tho, located at 3100 Main St. at the Shops at Fallen Timbers.