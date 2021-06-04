UToledo townhall discusses rise in Asian hate crimes during pandemic

Students and staff at the University of Toledo share experiences with hatred toward the AAPI community as the pandemic brings to light discrimination and violence.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Students and staff at the University of Toledo shared experiences with hatred against Asians as the pandemic brings to light discrimination and violence.

Nationally, more than 3,500 hate incidents toward members of the AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) communities have been recorded since the start of the pandemic, according to Stop AAPI Hate.

"The people's perception is by how the person looks like. Not what the person is like or who the person is," said Dr. David Yahara, University Lecturer in the UToledo Department of World Languages and Cultures and director of the Japanese program.

The University of Toledo's town hall focused on stopping Asian hate and fighting to eliminate racism in all forms. Students and staff shared how these crimes are effecting their every day lives. Dr. Yahara says out of fear, he only goes to the same grocery store.

"Same Kroger. That's it. I don't go to a different Kroger in the Toledo area unless its necessary but I go to the same store because I know the people there and the people know me," said Dr. Yahara.

Carolyn Sowa, a Toledo native who is a masters student in international law at Beijing University and a masters student in international relations at the London School of Economic, says the recent acts of discrimination seen across the country aren't new to her.

She started experiencing Asian hate at a young age.

"I was a cheerleader when I was in high school and I remember people being like, oh I've never seen an Asian cheerleader, and things like that. Just small things. I don't believe people intentionally say these mean things like that but these are microaggressions that just sort of build up," said Sowa.

To show support, students ask community members to educate themselves.

UToledo is offering a support group through its counseling center to help impacted students and staff.