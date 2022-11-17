UToledo students are giving back this holiday season

It's the season of giving and University of Toledo law students are doing just that by hosting a donation drive for the YWCA and Lucas County Children Services.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A University of Toledo law student is making it her mission to help domestic violence victims in Toledo.

Last summer, Ally Zenda worked in the domestic violence unit at a prosecutor's office in Michigan. After that, she knew she wanted to do more to help as an advocate.

So two weeks ago, Zenda placed boxes around UT's law school asking for donations to give to the YWCA. She said she's had to empty the boxes on more than one occasion now because it continues to overflow with items.

And it didn't just stop there either.

One of her friends decided she wanted to make a difference, too. This time, for Lucas County Children Services.

Zenda explained they've been able to collect dozens of donations for families in need.

"Over the summer, I was able to see it like from the judicial standpoint. And from this, I can kind of see it more from the regular person going there. I took a tour there to see the things they need and how they need the help," said Zenda. "So, it's really enlightening and positive for me to see a change that I can help make for them and the people who stay there."

If you would like to drop off donations, the boxes are placed around UT's law school until Friday, Nov. 18.

The students also created a crowdfunding link where they've raised more than $1,000 so far.