TOLEDO, Ohio — Experts at the Stalking Prevention Awareness Resource Center (STARC) were at the University of Toledo Monday sending out a reminder to keep social-media app users safe. They asked that users keep an eye out for the key indicators associated with stalking.

"It can encompass a wide variety of behaviors so it can be difficult to know. Most stalkers use more than one. I would say following, repeated contact, spreading rumors," Dana Fleitman with STARC said.

Fleitman travels all around the country to educate law enforcement and victims advocates about stalking. She said victims of stalking are not always aware it's happening to them.

"Stalking is anything that causes a victim fear. Stalking is a crime that's often minimized and so we have victims who don't necessarily recognize what's going on and don't report it. But on the response end, sometimes when it is reported it isn't handled appropriately," Fleitman said.

The university hosted the event to raise awareness about how stalking can be connected to things like domestic violence or sexual assault.

"In all of those types of violence, there's always that component of stalking. What was eye-opening for me is you can find it in there and stalking is a crime," said Danielle Rominski with the University of Toledo Center for Student Advocacy and Wellness.

Additionally, stalkers can use social media platforms to track locations, something students are becoming more mindful of.

"I do share my location with my friends, there are about a handful of friends I share a location. It is concerning though knowing pretty much anyone can tap into it," UToledo student said.

The Center for Student Advocacy and Wellness has a 24-hour line for students to call who need help: 419-530-3431.

