TOLEDO, Ohio — Researchers at the University of Toledo have been examining how certain toxins, called microcystins, that are produced during algal blooms, affect people who already have pre-existing conditions in their liver or gut.

"So we ask the questions, is microcystin one of those things that even at chronic low dose levels could push liver disease further down the line and cause more significant injury and damage," said Assistant Professor of Medicine, David Kennedy.

Their findings show that it does. Making their research important for three main reasons.

"First of all is prevention. We want to use this research to drive preventative measures. We want to get this information into the hands of decision makers so that guidelines can be made for people who have certain pre-existing disease states. That's really critical because prevention is probably the best form of treatment," said Kennedy.

The second thing is diagnosing people with pre-existing conditions who may have been exposed. Third, would be treatment for people who have been exposed.

"At this point, I would say that it needs further investigation, but I think what it warrants is we could be at a stop where we may have to redefine what we consider safe for people that have pre-existing disease states. That it's these people that may be particularly susceptible to high doses of microcystin" said Steven Haller, another Assistant Professor at the University of Toledo.

Currently, their research and findings are the first step to what they call a long process to helping make our community safer during algal blooms especially for those with pre-existing liver and gut issues.