TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo is kicking off its third "Day of Giving."

The annual campaign started as a way to help raise money for the different programs, scholarships and funds around the school. Last year, the school raised over $700,000 for 21 different programs and funds.

The university is already well on its way to the goal.

"We've seen a lot of success year to year and we're excited for our third annual day of giving. We're hoping to bring in 3,203 donors, so every year more and more supporters come out to help our students," UT Director of Annual Giving, Heather Slough said.

"Day of Giving" is mainly online, if you're interested in giving visit their website.

