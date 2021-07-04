UToledo holding workshop for young filmmakers

The Virtual Filmmaker Summer Film Intensive is a two-week virtual filmmaking summer camp designed for teens interested in learning about narrative filmmaking.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Calling all future filmmakers. There is a summer camp designed just for you.

The deadline to take part in the University of Toledo's virtual filmmakers workshop is Monday July 5.

Teens ages 14-18 who want to improve their skills and learn the fundamentals of narrative filmmaking are encouraged to take part in the workshop.

The two-week online course begins on Monday July 19 and runs through Friday July 30 and will feature live, online class times

The intensive workshop will cover script writing, character development, cinematography, and practical lighting.

The fee for the workshop is $400, including a non-refundable $50 registration fee. All materials needed for the workshop are covered by the fee.

Click here for more information on how to apply.