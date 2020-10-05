OHIO, USA — Both the University of Toledo and Bowling Green State University are actively preparing for the return of students to campus in the fall after effectively closing their campuses earlier in the year.

On Friday, BGSU President, Dr. Rodney Rogers said in a letter to faculty that the school is working with the CDC and health experts to make sure students, staff and faculty are safe, if and when in-person learning resumes.

The University of Toledo also provided a brief statement, saying they have every intention of opening their campuses for the fall semester.

Dr. Rogers pointed out in his letter that BGSU is in a relatively rural area which has been able to limit the spread of COVID-19.

He says the school will continue to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Ohio Department of Health and regional and local health care partners to comply with guidelines to keep students, faculty, staff and visitors safe.

Dr. Rogers also announced the creation of two planning groups which will lead the effort.

The first group, on “student academic and non-academic experience”, will focus on first-year and continuing undergraduate and graduate student experiences.

The other, a “safe campus and campus operations” group, will work to ensure a reduced-risk environment at the university.

UToledo also says they are continuing to follow the advice and guidance of local, state and federal officials, as well as their own infectious disease experts.

Dr. Rogers says social distancing protocols will be followed at BGSU as well as health monitoring.

He acknowledges it will likely mean changes in dining hall operations, as well as how classrooms, facilities and residence halls are maintained and monitored.

Dr. Rogers closes his letter by saying they will “let science and the expertise of health officials guide our decisions.”

UToledo says they will have more information to share in the coming days about their plans.

