TOLEDO, Ohio — University of Toledo leaders announced Wednesday that an emergency relief fund has been set up to help students during the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 seems to be having an impact on all aspects of life, and local university leaders are doing what they can to assist.

"Our initial goal was $10,000 and we reached that goal within four hours. So, we've tripled our goal, we've raised that to $30,000 and I think we're about 80% there," UT's associate vice president of student success, Michele Soliz said.

Soliz said that since they raised their goal in less than a week, she believes they will be able to do it again once the $30,000 is met.

"This is the first time I can think of that we've come together at this magnitude. We've had fires in apartment buildings and that sort of thing where we've acted really quickly but I think this is the most we've raised that I can remember," Soliz said.

Bowling Green State University leaders are also helping their students with an emergency relief fund.

Chris Bullins, dean of students at BGSU, said their fund has existed for almost two decades.

In a typical semester, they receive 10 to 15 requests for assistance. However, this semester is a bit different.

"Within the last week we have heard from 300 students who have asked for assistance as it relates to housing, utilities, food," Bullins said.

According to him, they've raised over $46,000 for their fund since news broke of the school moving online.

Representatives at both universities are talking one-on-one to the students about what situations they find themselves in to determine what other resources can help.

"We're trying to address the holistic need of each of our students and figure out how we can best support them in totality," said Bullins.

Students at both UT and BGSU can receive up to $500 as long as they are enrolled in classes for the 2020 spring semester and they request assistance.

The link to donate to help UT students is available here, students can apply at on the Rocket Fund website.

BGSU students and donors can go to the Falcon Fund website to apply or donate.

