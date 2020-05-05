TOLEDO, Ohio — University of Toledo employees received information on furloughs and pay cuts coming their way Tuesday afternoon.

The university sent a memo to employees, explaining the measure.

Anyone making less than $50,000 will have to take one furlough day. Those making between $50,000 and $75,000 are required to take one furlough day for two pay-periods each. And workers who make between $75,000 and $100,000 are required to take one furlough day for three pay-periods each.

The furloughs are set to take place from May 5 to June 19.

Additionally, those making over $100,000 won't take furloughs but will take a 10% pay cut through the end of June. This includes both basketball coaches, the football coach, and the women's soccer coach.

The athletic director is taking a 20% pay cut.

Below is the memo the university sent employees Tuesday:

