TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo (UT) announced an option for medical and nursing students to graduate early.

UT's Dean of Nursing, Linda Lewandowski said her students want to be helping and are ready to be out there and she's excited to give them the option to graduate early.

"There is an increased need for nurses right now and so the faster we can get our graduates out into the job market filling those positions, the better," Lewandowski said.

According to Lewandowski, northwest Ohio hasn't seen an overload in the healthcare systems. An early graduation option is a way to ensure we are covered on the front lines.

"About 60 to 70 % of our B.S.N. class and about 58% of our generic Master's class chose that option," she said referring to the number of students opting to graduate before their classmates.

If all goes well, they could have their diplomas by April 17. All coursework and degree requirements must be met before they're allowed a temporary license to work in the hospitals.

The temporary licensure is thanks to Ohio legislature for changing the requirements to allow nurses and doctors to practice during a pandemic.

The dean believes this is what they worked their college career and they are prepared to step in to fill the need.

"It's quite a demand on them because they've been seeing and hearing. It's not kind of the work environment they were expecting," Lewandowski said.

Some of these students are being hired and on-boarded right now, which will get them into the hospitals three to four weeks before they normally would.

More information about the student's early graduation is available here.

RELATED: Owens Community College mourning the loss of athletic director Rudy Yovich

RELATED: University of Findlay to hold virtual Discovery Days for prospective students