TOLEDO, Ohio — Leaders at the University of Toledo announced a leadership change Friday at the UT Medical Center.

Effective April 17, Richard Swaine will serve as chief executive officer. Swaine previously served as chief financial officer for UTMC.

“Rick will provide stable leadership amid the ongoing planning efforts underway to set a path forward for UTMC. I am confident that with the support of our outstanding physicians and hospital staff, our hospital is well positioned to weather this current global pandemic and future changes,”UT president Sharon Gaber said.

Swaine is taking over for the departing Dan Barbee, who accepted a position at Mercy Health - Toledo.

