TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL is celebrating first responders and all the amazing work they do for us every day.

The first people that come to mind when we say "first responders" are firefighters, police officers and EMTs - and rightfully so.

But utility workers also fall under that category and are often forgotten (like so many first responders) until we need them the most.

Utility workers are on call traveling across the country to restore power after a natural disaster.

Coast to coast, utility workers have mutual assistance agreements to lend manpower after a major storm.

Most of the time, First Energy line crews work in town on Dorr Street near I-475 doing infrastructure for the new interchange that will be built there.

But First Energy has affiliates from Toledo to the Jersey Shore to make sure we're all covered in case of emergency.

Operations manager Trent Dominique has worked his way up from lineman. Last year, he was sent to New Jersey, Cleveland, West Virginia (twice), Georgia and Florida in the wake of Hurricane Michael.

He says the damage cause by Hurricane Michael is the worst he has ever seen.

"We were all at one staging site. Between the linemen and the forestry workers, we had 2,500 employees working 16 hours a day, seven days a week," Dominique said. "We actually ended up in small town called Irving, Georgia, and it had no running water or electricity when we stepped onto the property."

Crews are in hotels, or even portable quarters, and are on a two-week rotation before they get to go home.

Dominique says he takes pride in the fact that in a disaster, line workers are just as vital as our public protectors.

"To put a big picture on it, you've got millions of people being evacuated for a hurricane and we are heading in. Even on a blue sky day, we are helping police and fire, assisting in a car-pole accident with wires down - anything that could potentially cause harm to our public," Dominique said.