On Wednesday, we honored first responders at WTOL: police, firefighters and EMTs. But, don’t forget about the utility workers; they’re on call, travelling across the country to restore power

Coast to coast, utilities have mutual assistance agreements to lend manpower—if needed—after a major storm.

First Energy has affiliates from Toledo to the Jersey Shore.

We needed help after an ice storm in February, but teams are usually outbound.

"Most of the time, First Energy line crews work in town, here on Dorr near I-475 doing infrastructure for the new interchange that’ll be built there," First Energy operations manager Trent Dominique said.

Dominique worked his way up to operations manager from lineman. Last year, he was sent to New Jersey, Cleveland, West Virginia twice and Georgia-Florida in the wake of Hurricane Michael. He said that was the worst he’s ever seen.

“We were all at one staging site. Between the linemen and the forestry workers we had 2,500 employees working 16 hours a day 7 days a week," Dominique said. "We actually ended up in a small town called Irving, Georgia and it had no running water or electricity when we stepped onto the property.”

Crews stay in hotels or even portable quarters and they go on a two-week rotation before going home.

Do these crews feel like first responders?

“To put a big picture on it, Dan, you’ve got millions of people being evacuated for a hurricane and we are heading in. Even on a blue sky day we are helping police and fire, assisting in a car-pole accident with wires down, anything that could potentially cause harm to our public," Dominique said.

Dominique said he takes pride in the fact that in a disaster, line workers are just as vital as our public protectors.