TOLEDO, Ohio — The Class of 2020 at the University of Toledo will not hold a traditional walk across the stage this year. Instead, graduates will experience a virtual commencement ceremony. University officials said this is because of the COVID-19 global pandemic and social distancing requirements that are precluding the customary pomp and circumstance.



The online ceremony will go live Saturday, May 9, the same day as the original plans were scheduled to celebrate commencement in the Glass Bowl.

The College of Medicine and Life Sciences and College of Law hold separate graduation ceremonies and also are planning to hold virtual events due to Ohio's stay-at-home order.



Despite the loss of an actual graduation walk across the stage, each graduate will be personally recognized in a video that will include a custom online graphic display with their name and degree plus a photo and recording of their name.

“I am heartbroken that we cannot have a traditional commencement ceremony this year and it was important to me that we find another way to recognize the perseverance of the Class of 2020," said UT President Sharon Gaber.

