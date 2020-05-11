UT to hold virtual commencement Dec. 6

The online version of the traditional ceremony will include a processional, messages from campus leaders, presentations of degrees and singing the alma mater.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo announced they will celebrate the Class of 2020 with a virtual commencement on Dec. 6.

The online version of the traditional ceremony will include a processional, messages from campus leaders, presentations of degrees and singing the alma mater.

The university wanted to make sure this year's graduating class was recognized for its hard work during a year plagued by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are proud to celebrate our graduates at every commencement ceremony, but the Class of 2020 is unique,” UToledo Interim President Gregory Postel said. “The resilience these students have shown to successfully achieve their educational goals despite the significant challenges caused by a global pandemic is incredible. We look forward to celebrating their achievements at our virtual commencement ceremony.”

The university said the digital format of the ceremony will allow for more participation from the campus community through video submissions of what is means to be a Rocket and from graduates about their plans after graduation.

Dr. David Satcher is slated to be the keynote speaker. Dr. Satcher served as the 16th Surgeon General of the United States and also served as the director of the CDC.

Each graduate will also be recognized with a scrolling of names on the screen during the ceremony, an online graphic display with the opportunity for additional personalization on the commencement website and in a printed formal commencement event program.