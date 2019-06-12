TOLEDO, Ohio — According to a study done by the University of Toledo, the opioid epidemic has a $1.6 billion impact on our economy.

Since 2007, the number of deaths from opioids has gone from less than two dozen a year to more than 145.

"We determined through our analysis that every lost life in our area costs the economy about $8 million over over a lifetime," University of Toledo's opioid task force co-chair, Dr. Amy Thompson said.

What factors into that number?

"So if you lose someone, let's say at the age of 25, they're just starting their life. There's lots of things they would have done to contribute to our economy. It's working everyday, it's paying taxes, purchasing goods, getting married," Dr. Thompson said.

Lucas County D.A.R.T. is a partner on the task force and has helped provide information for the study. Dr. Thompson said the partnership and study overall helps the university make contributions to solving the opioid problem in northwest Ohio.

"This was our way of using our expertise to look at data and find, truly, what is the overall impact of opioids in our region and what are some things we want to look at in terms moving forward in terms of policies or funding that can help address this issue," Dr. Thompson said.

Dr. Thompson said another important finding in the study is the benefit that Narcan has in the community. Although it is costly per dose, she said that it definitely outweighs the cost impact to our economy.

