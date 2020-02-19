TOLEDO, Ohio — University of Toledo students are shocked to hear about allegations after three local women claim they were harassed when they took what they thought was a rideshare.

However, they believe it's easier to target women, and it's something they say could happen anywhere.

"You get into a car with a stranger, they can take you anywhere, do whatever. It's really scary. Especially for females," said Bryttani Harris, a graduate student at the University of Toledo.

Harris says she purposely never takes a Lyft or Uber ride - she's not the only one.

UT senior Emily Schuetz says she only uses the apps about two to three times a year.

"I'm honestly not very surprised, but I'm disappointed that it's still something that goes on and that we haven't found a solution on how to crack down on that," said Schuetz.

"To hear that some people do that is actually really unnerving and frightening," added Dallas Klaassen, a freshman at the university.

WTOL took a look into what the ridesharing apps are offering to keep people safe, and both Lyft and Uber have recently made safety updates.

According to Lyft's website, there is now a 911 button built into your app where it displays your current location and vehicle information so the details can quickly be shared with emergency dispatchers.

Uber also offers a similar option to also call 911, and it has new technology that uses sensors and GPS data to help detect if a trip goes unusually off-course.

Those who use the apps say there can never be enough precautions.

"People want to take Ubers and people want to take Lyfts because they're convenient. And If safety means that they can't do that, I mean, there's definitely a market there for some type of innovation," said Schuetz.

