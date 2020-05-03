TOLEDO, Ohio — There are just about two week left until the Ohio primary and the younger generation is expected to be out in full force.

University of Toledo students say they are ready to exercise their right to vote for the first time in a presidential election.

"This year is my first presidential election that I'd be voting in," UT sophomore Justin Mendoza said.

"This year, this will be my first time voting. (I'm) pretty excited for it. I'm actually taking a class and learning more and more about like the politics," UT junior Desmond Bernard said.

The students say they are educating themselves and are eager to make primary day a milestone in their life as they make their voices heard.

"Our generation doesn't really know how much our vote matters. I think now that Gen Z or the millennials and Gen Z are now out numbering the baby boomers so I think that having your vote count really matters," Mendoza said.

"We all live here in the United States and our ideas and stuff, if we keep them to ourselves, there's nothing we can do to change it," Bernard said.

However, there are some students who don't believe you should vote if you haven't educated yourself on the election.

"I don't know, I've just never really been interested. I don't know. Maybe when I get older I guess," UT senior Ronnie Blackman said.

Some of the issues brought up by the students include climate change, finances and other topics that affect their everyday life.

"The safety in my neighborhood since I don't live on campus and I have to frequently travel back and forth in the morning and late at night," UT freshman Sierra Hines said.

But, if you're on the fence about voting, students say you shouldn't believe that your voice doesn't matter.

"I think it'll make an impact because every vote counts. I know I've heard of a couple elections where even the smaller ones, where one vote really did make a difference," UT senior Delanie Kriner said.

"You can't really complain then if something happens that you didn't want," UT sophomore Thaddeus Ochs said.

