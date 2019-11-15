TOLEDO, Ohio — A partnership between the University of Toledo and Ohio State Highway Patrol is underway. The new UToledo Ohio State Highway Patrol Public Safety Center will be on the corner of Dorr and Secor Streets.

Members of the University of Toledo and OSHP will be housed at the center. The two agencies will both work separately, housing a total of about 100 officers and troopers combined. Despite working separately, they will have to share training.

All together, this is a $6.5 million project that's been in the works for quite some time.

"It's very difficult to get two large agencies to come together on a single plan so it was a lot of work and there's going to be great benefits to both the University of Toledo and certainly state highway patrol," Chief Jeff Newton of the University of Toledo Police Department said.

Leaders from OSHP said this new location is ideal for them. The corner of Secor and Dorr is right in the middle of where troopers respond to most crashes. Now, they can respond faster.

"So, if you think about where we're at now, out on Airport Highway, and we're trying to get to the east side in Oregon, that's quite a drive. Now, we've already cut that distance in half and it's going to improve our response times," Lt. Robert Sellers of Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Construction is set to be complete in December 2020.

