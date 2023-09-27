UToledo professors picketing Wednesday over budget, academic program cuts

This will be the second time the UT chapter of the American Association of University Professors, the union said.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — University of Toledo professors from three different unions will do a combined strike for two-and-a-half hours Wednesday due to announced budget and academic program cuts, Erika White, the president of the Local 4319 chapter of the Communications Workers of America, said in a press release.

The CWA chapter, along with the UT chapter of the American Association of University Professors and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, will have an "informational picket" from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of University Hall, White said.

A letter signed by White and UT-AAUP President Tim Brakel, specifically calls out UT President Gregory Postel's announcement that 58 academic programs at the university had been cut, "with more to come."

"The only thing this proposal will cut is recruitment and retention, as students enroll in institutions that respect their faculty and provide stable program schedules," White and Brakel said in the letter.

The letter also says UT Executive Vice President of Finance Matt Schroeder has cut $17 million from all of the college budgets except for the medical school. This will cause faculty and program terminations, the letter says.

White also states for the past 18 months the 'UT-AAUP have been negotiating in good faith . . . with numerous issues still unresolved and still no contract.'

The strike on Wednesday will be UT-AAUP's second since it was founded 30 years ago. The union helps university professors negotiate their contracts.