TOLEDO, Ohio — The all-clear has been given after a gas leak was reported at the University of Toledo Tuesday morning.

According to University of Toledo police, the leak occurred in Centennial Mall, west of the Health and Human Services building. Everyone inside that building was evacuated.

People are now able to re-enter HHS and are encouraged to resume normal activities.

