TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo is preparing for the upcoming fall semester with face-to-face instruction after closing in March due to COVID-19 concerns.

University officials have discussed several different ways to safely reopen on-campus operations.

“We are doing everything in our power to prepare our campuses to open for the fall semester,” said Dr. Karen Bjorkman, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “As the state of Ohio has begun a gradual and methodical reopening of the state, we expect to safely resume in-person education at The University of Toledo this fall.”

Teams across the university have been developing plans to reopen the University’s campuses .

All facets of campus operations, including research and sponsored programs, public safety, facilities management, information technology, residence life, dining services, have been considered in their planning.

The teams will be recommending a number of new measures, guidelines and precautions needed to inhibit the spread of COVID-19.

You can can stay up to date with the university's plans here.

