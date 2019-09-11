TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo hosted the 19th annual Great Lakes Water Conference on Friday and among hot topics at the meeting was the Lake Erie Bill of Rights and water quality issues.

The idea behind the conference is to bring law and policy experts together to address some of the problems the region's water faces.

One topic that speakers broached was the Lake Erie Bill of Rights that has proven controversial in the community.

"Algae certainly has been a significant problem over the last several years and in many ways the Lake Erie Bill of Rights, although it has some legal flaws to it, it's really a cry for help that (says), 'Look state government, federal government - do something about this or we're going to take matters into our own hands,'" said Legal Institute of the Great Lakes Director Ken Kilbert.

The goal with the conference is to inform and educate individuals on what can be done to take care of the lake and hopefully create some solutions to the problems.

The event is one of the largest conferences specifically dedicated to water and water law in the region. More information about the topics that were covered are available here.

