UT creates scholarship in honor of Jahneil Douglas

TOLEDO, Ohio — Jahneil Douglas was in his junior year at the University of Toledo when he was shot and killed outside Gino's pizza in west Toledo earlier this month.

The 22-year-old graduate of Start High School was also a member of the Rockets football team, and it's his Rockets family that wants to make sure he's never forgotten.

That's why the university is creating the Jahneil Douglas Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship will be awarded to a former Rocket football player who plans to attend graduate school at UT, or needs an additional semester to finish his degree.

The recipient must have a GPA of 2.5 or better, and preference will be given to a student-athlete from the city of Toledo.