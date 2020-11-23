UT, BGSU keeping students off-campus until January

Students would usually head back to campus next week for final exams. But this year, students are staying home to prevent anyone from returning with COVID-19.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Students at both the University of Toledo and Bowling Green State University will head home this week for the Thanksgiving holiday. However, they won't be going back to campus for final exams like they usually do.

This year, students are staying home after Thanksgiving break in an effort to keep anyone from returning with COVID-19.



“Travel is a big concern for us right now, any time we intermix individuals. So, anytime we have individuals that will swap households, go live somewhere else for a period of time, we don't want them to do that quickly," BGSU Chief Health Officer Ben Batey said.

As of Monday, both universities will not return to in-person classes until January.

All students living on campus at the University of Toledo will have to be tested before the next semester begins.



“Testing when they move back in will occur right then and there. It's an antigen rapid-based test so they would get the results within 15 to 30 minutes,” Vice Provost for Academic Affairs Dr. Amy Thompson said.

While case numbers are rising across the country, representatives with both universities said they feel confident heading into the spring semester. With testing opportunities expanding, they're hopeful plans will not have to be adjusted.



“We’ll have increased testing for individuals, so as they come back, we're going to have to do a lot more testing, much like we're doing now before they go home for Thanksgiving,” Batey said.