LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — There’s a public health crisis that goes beyond alcohol and drugs; it’s suicide.

Last year, 45,000 Americans took their life and in the military, that’s magnified even more.

In fact 7,000 of the 45,000 were veterans. Suicide is affecting both active duty and retired veterans.

The Veteran's Administration is working hard to reverse the issue.

The VA clinic is south Toledo treat those who served their county and are providing care for them than in the past. In fact, it's the largest health care provider in the country.

Active duty suicide has spiked within the last year. A lot of the stress stems from the War on Terror, a war our country has been fighting 2001. It has affected more than a generation of Americans.

"We are seeing veterans today who are deployed longer and more times than in the Vietnam era. More are surviving their deployment and coming back having to go back thru that readjustment out of military life and into civilian life," explained Mary Pat Tucker, the director of Suicide Prevention for the VA.

Solving the problem, will take more than just the VA and the military's mental health services, it's going to take all of us.

"We all have a role to play with regard to suicide prevention. You don't have to be mental health provider or veteran, you don't have to be a service member to make a meaningful difference with regard to suicide prevention," explained Dr. Matt Miller from the national VA..

If you are a veteran dealing suicidal thoughts or know a veteran who is, the VA has set up crisis hot lines with real people on the phone ready to come in and help.