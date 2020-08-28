Latta: USPS to sort Ohio mail at in-state facilities through Nov. election

Rep. Bob Latta (R-OH) has repeatedly raised concerns about election mail being sent through the Metroplex facility in Pontiac, Mich.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Leaders within the United States Postal Service have ordered all northwest Ohio mail to be sent to the processing plant in Cleveland instead of the Metroplex facility in Pontiac, Mich. through the 2020 election.

The move, made in conjunction with Rep. Bob Latta (R-OH), includes all mail, not just election parcels and would last from Sept. 16 through Nov. 14; although Latta said he would like to see the change be made permanent.

Latta formally requested this change in June and reiterated his request during a recent phone call with USPS officials.

He has repeatedly raised concerns about election mail – including absentee request forms and absentee ballots – being sent through the Mich. facility. At least 1,000 absentee ballots were lost or were severely delayed in the 2016 election, Latta claimed, and his office was contacted by a significant number of constituents about problems in the 2018 election and this year’s primary election.

Nearly all the problems, he said, were traced back to issues at the Metroplex facility in Pontiac.

Recently, Latta led a letter with Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) and other members of the Ohio delegation to formally ask that all election mail be kept in Ohio for sorting, along with other quality control measures.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose also made a similar request earlier this year.

“The USPS is making the right decision to keep all sorting of Ohio mail in Ohio through the election,” Latta said in a press release. “With absentee voting expected to increase this year, my constituents deserve to know that their vote will be counted. While I’m hopeful that this will also improve the reliability and timeliness of ALL of my constituents' mail for the next few months, I would like to see this change be made permanent. Getting the mail on time has been a problem in parts of my district for years, through no fault of the local post offices or letter carriers, who do a tremendous job. It’s been an operational problem, and this action by the USPS should go a long way to solve it.”

However, Latta claimed the move by USPS may be prohibited if legislation passed by the House last Saturday, the Delivering for America Act, is signed into law.

Latta voted against that legislation and spoke against it on the floor – saying that language in the bill would limit the ability of the USPS to make operational changes like this one in the run-up to the election.