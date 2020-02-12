Several post office locations open on Sundays for holiday season

To keep up with the busy holiday season, three USPS retail locations in northwest Ohio will be open on Sundays.

TOLEDO, Ohio — In an effort to keep up with the holidays, the U.S. Postal Service is opening some retail locations on Sundays.

The change impacts three offices in northwest Ohio.

According to USPS, the following offices will now be open on Sundays:

Franklin Park: 5151 Monroe Street, Toledo, Ohio 43623; from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Bowling Green: 111 West Washington, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402; from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Maumee: 1375 Ford Street, Maumee, Ohio 43537; from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.