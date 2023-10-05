Why isn't USPS warning customers about mailbox thefts?

Customers who had mail stolen said there should be signs on the boxes or boxes shouldn't be used at all because they were compromised when the keys were stolen.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Jim Gray is a plumber, used to dealing with messes. But this is a mess even he can't clean up.

"I've been watching people for the last couple days," said Gray. "It's nonstop, they go by and fill these boxes up."

One by one, WTOL 11 watched dozens of drivers depositing mail in the United States Postal Service box on Dustin Road in Oregon Thursday, where Jim says his mail was stolen in September.

"So, I get this letter in the mail from the Post Inspector," he said. "I see three of my letters here all tore open, checks missing. I went inside the post office here to find out if they knew anything about it and, obviously, as soon as I walked in, says, 'Oh yeah, people have keys to those boxes out there and they've been stealing, you know, letters and checks,' and I said, 'You know about that?' She said, 'Yeah,' and I said, 'How come there's no sign saying not to use those boxes? You gonna do anything about this?'"

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service told WTOL 11 in September that it was installing 12,000 high security blue collection boxes around the country, and 49,000 electronic locks to replace traditional postal keys after postal carriers were robbed and the keys were stolen. No timeline was given.

After Gray's latest complaint, WTOL 11 asked the Postal Inspection Service why there are no signs on the boxes alerting customers that the boxes have been compromised and why customers are able to drop mail in them.

"As the Federal Law Enforcement and security branch of the Postal Service, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service is committed to protecting Postal Service employees and customers and preserving the integrity of the U.S. Mail," said Ian P. Ortega, Postal Inspector. "The Postal Inspection Service uses data analysis to advise the Postal Service on security matters to ensure optimal expenditure of resources to meet evolving trends. The implementation and final decision regarding these matters is ultimately up to Postal Operations."

Ortega directed WTOL 11 to the U.S. Postal Service, which said, "We have no further information to add at this time other than the provided statement from the Postal Inspection Service."

"I'd just like to see them shut these boxes down until they get it, you know, maybe post, put a camera up on the building, or a sign or something, a sign, upgrade the boxes or maybe just do away with them have them come inside," said Gray.

WTOL 11 asked several customers who were depositing mail Thursday at the Dustin Road location if they were aware of the mailbox thefts, even introducing them to Jim to share what happened with his checks. Only one customer said she'd heard about the thefts, and all decided to put their mail inside the post office, which is what the USPS recommends.

"Customers are encouraged to use collection boxes during normal operating hours," said Ortega. "After operating hours (specifically after the last posted collection box time), customers are encouraged to drop off mail INSIDE the Post Office. There are many Post Offices with 24-hour lobby access. Customers can find lobby hours via the following website: https://tools.usps.com/find-location."