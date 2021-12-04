The processional included dozens of USPS trucks.

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — On Saturday, dozens of United States Postal Service (USPS) mail-carriers and employees took part in a funeral procession in remembrance of a coworker who recently lost her life.

According to a representative for USPS, Sherry Glenn was a mail carrier with the Lakewood Post Office who recently passed away. Following her death, her coworkers and loved ones decided to honor her with a unique tribute worthy of her years of service.

3News Reporter Emma Henderson witnessed the processional, which drove through Lakewood Saturday morning. In the video below, you can see dozens of trucks drive through the intersection of St. Charles Avenue and Detroit Avenue.

"I’m told this is a procession of local postal workers honoring one who lost their life," Henderson said in a tweet, sharing a video of the processional. "2 blocks of traffic were blocked off for dozens of trucks. A beautiful tribute."

I’m told this is a procession of local postal workers honoring one who lost their life. 2 blocks of traffic were blocked off for dozens of trucks. A beautiful tribute. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/Warstgvx2S — Emma Henderson (@EmmaHendersonTV) December 4, 2021

Henderson also was able to confirm with officials on scene that the processional followed Glenn's traditional mail route through the city.

A representative for the United States Postal Service released the following statement to 3News in regard to the mail carrier's death:

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of one of our own employees and coworkers. Sherry Glenn was a Letter Carrier at the Lakewood Post Office. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to her family and friends, including the many people she worked with at the Postal Service."