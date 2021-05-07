USPS holding drive-thru job fair in Toledo

The postal service is looking to fill 120 jobs in the Toledo and surrounding areas. The job fair is July 11.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The United States Postal Service is looking to hire for 120 jobs available in the Toledo and surrounding areas at its drive-thru job fair on July 11.

The job fair will be held at the south Toledo post office on 1144 S. Detroit Ave. from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. USPS HR specialists will be available to answer questions and share details about the positions.

Positions available are: city carrier assistants, rural carrier associates, and postal support employees. These positions perform mail handling, mail processing, driving, mail delivery or a combination of such duties, as required.

Pay starts between $18.51 and $19.06 an hour. Apply online and learn more about the open positions on the USPS website.