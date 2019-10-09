TOLEDO, Ohio — UPS announced it is hiring 1,000 workers in the Toledo area for the busy holiday season. There seasonal and permanent job openings and the positions include 700 package handlers, 30 delivery and tractor-trailer drivers, 270 driver-helpers.

Those openings are among the 100,000 seasonal jobs UPS will be filling across the country this holiday season.

Tractor-trailer and package car driver jobs start at $21.00 per hour. Pay for package handlers start at $14.00 per hour and $15.00 for driver-helpers.

In Toledo, the company is hiring at the 1550 Holland Road in Maumee location. Those interested in applying can learn more by clicking here.

According to UPS, 35% of the people UPS hired in the past four years for seasonal package handler jobs landed a position in the company on a permanent basis.

“We expect another record peak season this year, with daily package deliveries nearly doubling compared to our average of 20 million per day,” UPS COO Jim Barber said. “In order to make that happen, once again we’re recruiting more than 100,000 people for some of the country’s best seasonal jobs.”

Through the company’s Earn and Learn program, eligible seasonal employees who are students can earn up to $1,300 towards college expenses, in addition to their hourly pay, for three months of continuous employment.

Mercy Alvarado is a human resources supervisor in Ft. Worth, Texas. She started at UPS as a seasonal employee in 2013.

"I started my UPS career as a seasonal driver helper in part because the company's tuition reimbursement program offered an opportunity to continue my education,” she said. “Since then, I've not only completed my associate's and bachelor's degrees, I've been promoted twice and am now a full-time supervisor. UPS is the place where I plan to retire someday, and I'll always be thankful for this amazing job and opportunity."

Many senior UPS executives, including Chairman and CEO David Abney and other members of the company’s senior leadership team, started their UPS careers as part-time employees.

MORE FROM WTOL

The Red Cross has a free way you can help hurricane victims

TPD seeks help to identify man wanted for using stolen credit card

Delta fire chief says scrap yard fire 'close' to being under control