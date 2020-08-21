DID YOU FEEL THAT? USGS reports 3.4 magnitude earthquake in Monroe County

According to USGS, the earthquake happened around 6:55 p.m. 3 kilometers southeast of Detroit Beach in Monroe County.

According to USGS, the earthquake happened around 6:55 p.m. 3 kilometers southeast of Detroit Beach, Michigan. It initially came in as a 3.4 magnitude quake, but later USGS reports rated it at 3.2 magnitude.

The quake occurred at a depth of 9.2 km, the USGS data showed.

Because the quake was shallow, its effects were widespread, with reports of it being felt as far as Toledo, Lorain, Sterling Heights, Michigan, and Ann Arbor.

You can report what you felt to the USGS by going to the website here: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000bis9/tellus

The largest magnitude quake reported by the USGS as of 8:20 p.m. Friday was a 6.9 quake near Katabu, Indonesia and the smallest of the 37 quakes reported as of that time was a 2.5 magnitude quake near Guanica, Puerto Rico. The 3.2 magnitude Detroit Beach quake ranked 20th on the list of quakes by magnitude.