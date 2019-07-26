On Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued a disaster declaration after excessive rainfall left farms across Ohio and the Midwest unable to plant their crops on time, or at all.

The USDA’s announcement includes Paulding, Wood, and Wyandot counties as primary counties, and Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Lucas, Mercer, Ottawa, Putnam, and Van Wert counties as contiguous counties.

This disaster declaration will allow for additional relief for impacted farmers including emergency low interest loans, deferred loan payments, and supplementary assistance. Farmers and producers can visit their local Farm Services Agency office to learn more about the disaster programs offered.

Regarding the declaration, U.S. Rep. Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) released the following statement:

“Our farmers have been hit hard by this devastating crop season. Excessive rainfall has led to late or no planting, and it has had a ripple effect across all of agribusiness in the region. It’s the worst I’ve seen. I’m grateful for Governor DeWine and Secretary Perdue’s responsiveness and action on behalf of our farmers, and am pleased that those impacted will soon see some relief.”

Latta said he has been in close contact with the USDA and Governor Mike DeWine’s office regarding farmers’ concerns about their crops. On June 13, he sent a letter to USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue regarding the severe and unprecedented rainfall impacting farmers in Northwest and West Central Ohio. The letter urged Perdue to approve an agriculture disaster declaration should the agency receive a request for one from the state of Ohio.

Governor DeWine sent a request letter to the USDA. On June 25, he followed up with a letter to USDA Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation Bill Northey asking for clarification on the assistance process to help ease the uncertainty farmers are facing.