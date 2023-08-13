US Steel rejects offer from Cleveland-Cliffs

As of the market's closing time on Aug. 11, the offer allegedly represented 43% of U.S Steel's share price.

CLEVELAND — Cleveland-Cliffs announced on Sunday that they had offered to buy U.S. Steel in July, but their offer has since been rejected.

According to a press release from Cleveland-Cliffs, the offer was rejected by U.S. Steel after being considered "unreasonable" by the company's board of directors.

As of the market's closing time on Aug. 11, the offer allegedly represented 43% of U.S Steel's share price.

After being denied the offer, Cliffs stated that they "felt compelled to make its offer public known for the direct benefit of all of U.S. Steel’s stockholders and also make it known that Cliffs stands ready to engage on this offer immediately."

Officials say that Cleveland-Cliffs presented the private offer on July 28, 2023.

Below is the full statement from Lourenco Goncalves, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Cleveland-Cliffs.

On July 28th I approached U.S. Steel’s CEO and Board with a written proposal to acquire U.S. Steel for a substantial premium, valuing the company at $35.00 per share with 50% cash and 50% stock. After two weeks without any substantive engagement from U.S. Steel with respect to the economic terms contained in our compelling proposal, U.S. Steel’s board of directors rejected our proposal, calling it ‘unreasonable.’ As such, I believe it necessary to now make our proposal public to help expedite substantive engagement between our two companies. Although we are now public, I do look forward to continuing to engage with U.S. Steel on a potential transaction, as I am convinced that the value potential and competitiveness to come out of a combination of our two iconic American companies is exceptional.

The numerous benefits we are excited about include the combination of our complementary U.S.-based footprint, our ability to leverage our in-house metallics capabilities, and enhancing our shared focus on emissions reduction. With these benefits, combined with our experience of extracting meaningful synergies from previous acquisitions, we expect to create a lower-cost, more innovative, and stronger domestic supplier for our customers across all segments. Furthermore, the transaction provides immediate multiple expansion to U.S. Steel stockholders, while simultaneously de-risking U.S. Steel’s future capital spend with our substantial expected free cash flow and very healthy balance sheet. We also plan to ramp up capital returns to shareholders and implement a dividend upon completion of the transaction.

Most importantly, our proposal has the full support of the United Steelworkers union. This is a testament to our unwavering commitment to our employees -- which would number approximately 40,500 pro forma for the transaction -- as well as to the communities in which we operate. We have proven in our previous M&A transactions our strong track record of significant value creation and our ability to grow the business through the addition of thousands of union jobs. Finally, with this transaction we will create the only American member of the Top 10 steel companies in the World, joining a select group of just three other companies outside of China -- one European, one Japanese and one Korean. We believe that having Cleveland-Cliffs as a world-class, internationally competitive steel company is critical for our country to retain its economic leadership and to regain its manufacturing independence.

