US, Ohio flags at half-staff for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Flags will fly at half-staff until midnight.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered the U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff on Monday for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

On Dec. 7, 1941, the Empire of Japan launched an air raid on the U.S. Navy base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii as well as targets in Malaya, Hong Kong, Guam, the Philippines and Wake Island; the United States declared war against Japan the next day.

The attack on the United States naval base at Pearl Harbor on the Hawaiian island of O’ahu took the lives of 2,403 Americans and injured 1,178 others.