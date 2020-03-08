U.S. News & World Report names 2 Mercy Health hospitals as 'High Performing Hospitals'

These ratings are in recognition of care that was significantly better than the national average, as measured by factors such as patient outcomes.

TOLEDO, Ohio — U.S. News & World Report has named two Mercy Health hospitals as "High Performing Hospitals."

Mercy Health – St. Vincent Medical Center and Mercy Health – St. Anne Hospital have been recognized as a High Performing Hospital for 2020-21 by the report.

St. Vincent earned “High Performing” ratings for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart failure and nephrology, while St. Anne earned its high performing rating for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

These ratings are in recognition of care that was significantly better than the national average, as measured by factors such as patient outcomes. “High Performing” is the highest rating U.S. News awards for these types of care.

The annual Procedures & Conditions ratings are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for common conditions and elective procedures.

These ratings extend the U.S. News mission of providing consumers with patient decision support beyond the Best Hospitals rankings, which are geared toward complex specialty care.

“Mercy Health hospitals throughout northwest Ohio are consistently recognized for the high quality of care provided and this recognition by a trusted source is further validation of the amazing care provided to our patients,” said Bob Baxter, president, Mercy Health – Toledo. “Our community can be assured that when they receive care at Mercy Health, they are being treated by nationally recognized teams providing world-class care.”